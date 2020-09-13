AFL Finals 2020: Top Four Races, Ladder Prediction, Before Round 18, Port Adelaide, Brisbane, Richmond, Geelong, West Coast

With one round remaining, five teams could still get a double chance – but that’s it West Coast Looking out.

The first two are set Port Adelaide And Brisbane To hold qualifying finals. For them, it’s a matter of who finishes first and who gets second.

Meanwhile, the 2018 Premiers are likely to miss the top four for the second straight season, thank you RichmondSuccess Geelong Friday night.

Your ticket for the Kyo 2020 Toyota AFL Premiership Season. Watch Live & On-Demand for each match of each round. New to Kyo? Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming immediately>

Round 17

That result sealed the Tigers by 46 points, two more than the Cats and Eagles. A fourth of cats have an enormous percentage of benefits.

There is at least some good news for West Coast fans; The only way to be allowed to play in a final at Optus Stadium this year is a home elimination final.

Here are five contestants going to the 18th round, here is where they can all finish.

Listen to the latest version of the first crack podcast below, or tap here to subscribe ITUNES Or Spotify

On your phone? Tap here to listen

Port Adelaide (13-3, 52 points, 136.4%)

vs Collingwood, Monday night at 7:15 p.m.

Success: Hair 1st If not fulfilled in percentage by Brisbane (they are guided by approximately 15 goals), then 2nd place

Lose: Hair 2nd Brisbane will finish 1st, unless they lose to Carlton

Prediction: Hair 1st, Home Qualification Final V Geelong

Brisbane Lions (13-3, 52 points, 124.7%)

Vs Carlton, Saturday night at 7:40 p.m.

Success: Hair 2nd, If Port Adelaide loses to Collingwood or they pass Port Adelaide by a percentage point (must beat Carlton by 15+ goals), then end 1st

Loss: Hair 2nd

Prediction: Hair 2nd, Home Qualification Final v Richmond

Richmond (11-4-1, 46 points, 125.8%)

vs Adelaide Crows, Saturday at 5:10 pm at the Adelaide Oval

Success: Hair 3rd

Lose: Hair 5th Finish if West Coast beat North Melbourne and beat Geelong Sydney 4th If you win only one on West Coast or Geelang, finish 3rd If both West Coast and Geelong lose

Prediction: Hair 3rd, Qualify to stay away Final v Brisbane

Geelong Gates (11-5, 44 points, 138.9%)

vs Sydney Swans, Sunday evening at 3:35 pm at Metric Stadium

Success: Hair 3rd If Richmond loses Adelaide, finish 4th If Richmond wins Adelaide

Lose: Hair 5th If West Coast wins North Melbourne, finish 4th If West Coast loses North Melbourne

Prediction: Hair 4th, Distance Qualification v Port Adelaide

West Coast Eagles (11-5, 44 points, 116%)

vs North Melbourne, Thursday night at 7:10 pm at Metric Stadium

Success: Hair 3rd If Richmond loses Adelaide and Geelong Sydney, finish 4th If one of them happens, finish 5th If nothing happens

Lose: Hair 5th

Prediction: Hair 5th, Home Elimination Final v Collingwood

After the Collingwood game against Gold Coast, we will have a full analysis of the remaining eight contenders on Monday night.