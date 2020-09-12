Home Science Why do dogs have cold noses?

Why do dogs have cold noses?

Especially after rubbing a good belly, a dog may bark at it Nose Into its man as a way of giving thanks. Mostly, this snout boob feels cold and wet. The owner may wonder: Is it normal for a dog’s nose to feel like this?

The answer is yes, it is normal. But a hot nose, especially after drowsiness, said Anna Belind, a researcher who studies animal behavior at the Edves Laurent University in Budapest, Hungary. “When a dog is asleep, their nose usually warms up and it dries out,” he told LiveScience. Then, the dog gets up and gives its nose a lick, and it cools again.

