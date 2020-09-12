Louis Vuitton’s virus-inspired face shield sell for under k 1

Louis Vuitton wants fashionistas to prevent the virus in style.

Fashion House introduces a plastic face shield stamped with its signature LV print to inspire luxury personal protective equipment for those with 61 961.

The corona virus-fighting suit, designed to prevent exposure to potential contaminants, is made of hard plastic, which flips like a sight, and is adorned with a monogram LV elastic headband.

The shield changes from dark to light depending on the brightness.

It didn’t take long for masks and PPE to become a fashion statement and status symbol when the virus was widespread in March. LV is one of the latest designers to take BPE and make it luxurious.

Italian label Fendi sells anti-pollution masks worn by stars like Bella Hadid, while Gucci introduced a similar monogram print. In August, Burberry announced it would begin selling $ 120 worth of masks in its plate print, donating 20 percent to the Corona virus relief.

A The $ 5,000 gold mask, meanwhile, was the norm for a man in India.

Many designers such as Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Armani and Christian Siriano began producing PPEs in early March amid the nationwide shortage in March and April.

While masks provide a safe way to control the spread of COVID-19, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports on masks “Performance is unknown at this time.”

The LV face shields go on sale on October 30th at selected retail brands as part of the French Fashion House’s 2021 Cruise Collection.

This article First appeared on Fox News And re-created with permission.