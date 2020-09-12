Home Technology 3 Reasons to Use a VPN Like SurfShark on Your Android Phone (Sponsored)

3 Reasons to Use a VPN Like SurfShark on Your Android Phone (Sponsored)

Sep 12, 2020 0 Comments
3 Reasons to Use a VPN Like SurfShark on Your Android Phone (Sponsored)

As more and more people come to the Internet for work, education and entertainment, your Internet Service Provider (ISP) and all the websites you visit may collect data about your browsing habits. If you do not Uses a VPN service such as SurfShark, Everything you do on the Internet is vulnerable to snoopers, cyber criminals and other online security threats. Here are some reasons to install VPN on your Android phone and beyond.

1. Improved privacy and security

One of the biggest reasons for connecting a VPN to your Android device comes around increased privacy and security. By using VPN like SurfShark, Your IP address is hidden, and websites, web browsers and even ISPs will not be able to track personal information such as your location and search history. Active VPNs encrypt your data while browsing the Internet, ensuring that it is protected from cybercriminals.

2. Geolocation

Hiding your IP address is great for maintaining anonymity and protecting your data online, but hiding it is not always enough. Did you know that content you see on the web – from Google search results to Netflix views and more – is all based on the geographical location of your IP address? With a VPN, you can fool the web into thinking you live in another country, otherwise accessing content you may not have seen, Like 15 different Netflix libraries around the world.

3. No more data caps or triggers

While some Internet service providers offer network programs without data caps or unrestricted controls, these limitations are a very real issue for many smart device users, especially those in the United States. Fortunately, a VPN can hide your data usage so that providers can slow down your connection or cut off access due to overuse.

READ  Apple's iPhone sales grew despite coronavirus, but iPhone 5G will launch late

Sign up for SurfShark and save today

If you are going to connect your Android device to a trusted VPN, you can also opt for the option with unlimited active device support, access to an industry-leading 15 Netflix libraries worldwide, and a disk-free server network that confirms your data. Never save, share, or monetize. New SurfShark VPN users can Sign up for a one-year plan today and get a second-year service for free, Reduced to just 49 2.49 per month (fee as 59.76 per year) for the first 24 months. For added confidence, each new SurfShark plan comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and if you are not satisfied, you can cancel your subscription renewal at any time.

Note: This post is an advertisement. The content inside does not represent the views or opinions of the Android Police team. Posts like these help finance all the great things you see in the AP, and can help support us further by looking at the products or services featured on this page.

Interested in sponsored post or other promotional options? Fill This form.

You May Also Like

The next generation console herald for the siege of the Rainbow River!

The next generation console herald for the siege of the Rainbow River!

The Xbox Series V is all digital Series X.

The Xbox Series V is all digital Series X.

The "lost" Scott Pilgrim game finally gets a reissue

The “lost” Scott Pilgrim game finally gets a reissue

The right product at the right time? EuroCommerce.net

The right product at the right time? EuroCommerce.net

Nissan Z Proto teaser

The 6-speed manual shows new design details in the Nissan Z Proto teaser video

Really cheap Cheap AMD Raisin PC that can be used here

Really cheap Cheap AMD Raisin PC that can be used here

Seth Grace

About the Author: Seth Grace

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *