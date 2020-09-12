3 Reasons to Use a VPN Like SurfShark on Your Android Phone (Sponsored)

As more and more people come to the Internet for work, education and entertainment, your Internet Service Provider (ISP) and all the websites you visit may collect data about your browsing habits. If you do not Uses a VPN service such as SurfShark, Everything you do on the Internet is vulnerable to snoopers, cyber criminals and other online security threats. Here are some reasons to install VPN on your Android phone and beyond.

1. Improved privacy and security

One of the biggest reasons for connecting a VPN to your Android device comes around increased privacy and security. By using VPN like SurfShark, Your IP address is hidden, and websites, web browsers and even ISPs will not be able to track personal information such as your location and search history. Active VPNs encrypt your data while browsing the Internet, ensuring that it is protected from cybercriminals.

2. Geolocation

Hiding your IP address is great for maintaining anonymity and protecting your data online, but hiding it is not always enough. Did you know that content you see on the web – from Google search results to Netflix views and more – is all based on the geographical location of your IP address? With a VPN, you can fool the web into thinking you live in another country, otherwise accessing content you may not have seen, Like 15 different Netflix libraries around the world.

3. No more data caps or triggers

While some Internet service providers offer network programs without data caps or unrestricted controls, these limitations are a very real issue for many smart device users, especially those in the United States. Fortunately, a VPN can hide your data usage so that providers can slow down your connection or cut off access due to overuse.

