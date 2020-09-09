Xbox Series X / S Australian Pricing and Release Date Revealed

Microsoft has now revealed the Australian pricing and release date for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. If you haven’t paid much attention in the last few days, the Xbox Series S is Microsoft’s next gen console of low price. It still has high-speed SST and is powered by Xbox Velocity architecture, but it has no disk drive and is targeted at 1440p instead of 4K.
Xbox Series X Australian Pricing and Release Date
The Xbox Series X will be released in Australia on November 10th, priced at 49 749 AUD / 99 799 NZD. It’s really beautiful in terms of price, given the $ 499 USD translated into about 5 685 AUD.
Xbox Series S Australian Price and Release Date
The Xbox Series S will be released in Australia on November 10 and is priced at $ 499 AUD / $ 549 NZD. Assuming it costs $ 299 USD it is not a bad price, which translates to about 15 415 AUD.
When do Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S pre-orders live?
Pre-orders for both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will go live on September 22nd.
What is the Xbox Series S Specs?
The power of the Xbox Series S is still a little unknown, but we know there are a lot of good things Xbox Series X. Here it is too.
- Always smaller Xbox (60% smaller than Xbox Series X)
- Custom 512GB NVME SST
- Powered by Xbox Velocity Architecture
- Fast loading time
- Fixed frame rates
- Quick restart for many games
- Extremely low delay
- All digital gaming experience
- 1440P up to 120FPS
- 4K hike for games
- DirectX Retracing
- Variable ratio shadow
- Variable update rate
- Xbox Game Pass allows you to play 100+ high quality games
- The ideal game for the next gen
- Play 1000 digital games in 4 genes
- Titles that support smart delivery will automatically deliver the best version for your Xbox
These are the compiled specifications Windows Central Based on what we know and the assumptions:
|Processor
|8x cores @ 3.8 GHz (3.66 GHz W / SMT) custom Gen 2 CPU
|Graphics
|4 TFLOPS, 20 CUs @ 1.55 GHz custom RDNA 2 GPU
|Memory
|10GB GDTR6
|Internal storage
|512GB custom NVME SSD
|Expandable storage
|1 tuberculosis expansion card
|External storage
|USB 3.2 External HDT support
|Optical drive
|Nothing
|Performance goal
|Up to 1440p 120 FPS
|Color
|Matte white, black
|Dimensions
|Unknown (60% smaller than Xbox Series X)