Xbox Series X / S Australian Pricing and Release Date Revealed

Microsoft has now revealed the Australian pricing and release date for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. If you haven’t paid much attention in the last few days, the Xbox Series S is Microsoft’s next gen console of low price. It still has high-speed SST and is powered by Xbox Velocity architecture, but it has no disk drive and is targeted at 1440p instead of 4K.

Xbox Series X Australian Pricing and Release Date

The Xbox Series X will be released in Australia on November 10th, priced at 49 749 AUD / 99 799 NZD. It’s really beautiful in terms of price, given the $ 499 USD translated into about 5 685 AUD.

Xbox Series S Australian Price and Release Date

The Xbox Series S will be released in Australia on November 10 and is priced at $ 499 AUD / $ 549 NZD. Assuming it costs $ 299 USD it is not a bad price, which translates to about 15 415 AUD.

When do Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S pre-orders live?

Pre-orders for both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will go live on September 22nd.

What is the Xbox Series S Specs?

The power of the Xbox Series S is still a little unknown, but we know there are a lot of good things Xbox Series X. Here it is too.

Always smaller Xbox (60% smaller than Xbox Series X)

Custom 512GB NVME SST

Powered by Xbox Velocity Architecture

Fast loading time

Fixed frame rates

Quick restart for many games

Extremely low delay

All digital gaming experience

1440P up to 120FPS

4K hike for games

DirectX Retracing

Variable ratio shadow

Variable update rate

Xbox Game Pass allows you to play 100+ high quality games

The ideal game for the next gen

Play 1000 digital games in 4 genes

Titles that support smart delivery will automatically deliver the best version for your Xbox

These are the compiled specifications Windows Central Based on what we know and the assumptions: