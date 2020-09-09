Home Entertainment Tom Hanks gave special isolated treatment in Queensland

Tom Hanks gave special isolated treatment in Queensland

Tom Hanks has been given a special exemption to complete his isolation in a room at a Gold Coast resort.

The Hollywood megastar touched down on a private jet on the Gold Coast on Tuesday night to resume filming for the big-budget Elvis Presley biography of Australian director Boss Luhrmann.

Hanks, former Queensland Corona virus The patient was cleared by authorities to serve his mandatory two-week isolation.

7NEWS understands that Hanks did not stay in a hotel participating in the isolated project, which caught fire after various guest complaints, including unsatisfactory food, small or dirty rooms and a lack of fresh air.

Hanks is staying at a resort in Broadbeach, but is not allowed into the community during the 14-day isolation.

The Courier mail The film’s production company says it has rented several of the resort’s sites to run its own isolated operations.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Anastasia Blaszczyk was asked in parliament whether he would be forced to end his isolation at a hotel.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson went into solitude in March after testing positive for COVID-19. debt: Tom Hanks / Instagram

Ballack did not deny that the Hanks were exempt from the normal program under the Department of Entertainment’s approved COVID-safe program.

“The industry program for COVID in relation to the film industry is an approved program that is as relevant to the resource industry as it is to the agricultural industry,” he said.

“Under that plan, they would have to stay in that place for two weeks like everyone else.

“As far as the police are concerned, they have random checks.”

Queensland Premier Anastasia Palas
File photo of Queensland Prime Minister Anastasia Palasskook. debt: Aam Aadmi

As part of drastic border measures, returning Queensland residents from the announced COVID-19 hotspot must carry out two weeks of mandatory hotel isolation, as well as anyone returning from overseas.

If they are not exempt then that is it.

In July, Queensland officials were confronted with questions 7NEWS Singer Danny Minogue Reveals 14 Days of Isolation at a Private Gold Coast Home.

At the time, Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeanette Young Minog denied receiving special treatment.

Timothea Maldonado

