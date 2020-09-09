The 400-year-old ‘armored’ fish may, as we know, change the history of sharks

The 410 million year old fossil of an armored fish has completely changed history Sharks, According to a newly published study.

The so-called fish Minginia turgensensis, There was a skeleton made of bones, in contrast to the cartilage, sharks often contain now, protecting their teeth. Fossil skulls were discovered by experts in the Mongol Mountains.

“This is a very unexpected discovery,” said Martin Braso, the study’s lead author Report. “Conventional wisdom suggests that a skeletal inner skeleton is a unique discovery inherited from the ancestors of sharks 400 million years ago, but here there is clear evidence of skeletal inner skeleton in the relatives of the two sharks, in the end.”

Bigger white sharks are older than previously thought, the study says

It is possible M. Turgenesis Larger whites may have been larger, with some members of the Blackcoderm species reaching 30 feet or more in length. Brazio noted that this is a predator.

Although M. Turgenesis The modern whale shark, which is about 1 foot long, is believed to be significantly smaller than the larger whites, which had the biggest impact, as sharks once had a bone and then lost it, the researchers said.

In addition to having a skeletal skeleton, it had bone plates on its head and shoulders that acted as shields, which Braso described as an “elaborate shield” when swimming in the ancient seas.

This discovery adds further credibility to the theory that the endochondral bone – which forms human skeletons after birth – may have played a major role in the evolution of sharks and may have aided and abetted them for more than 400 million years.

“If sharks had skeletal skeletons and lost it, it could be an evolutionary adaptation,” Braso added. Swim in water and at different depths.

“It helped sharks become one of the first global fish species to spread in the oceans around the world 400 million years ago,” Brazio explained.

The study was published in the journal Science Natural Ecology & Evolution.

McLaughlin Discovery: Scientists Reveal Giant Shark’s Astonishing Real Size

Scientists continue to learn about the history of sharks that survived five global catastrophes.

In February, researchers Found The large white variant that inhabits the Mediterranean is 3.2 million years old, which is significantly longer than previously thought by experts.

McLeodon may have become the largest shark to live to nearly 60 feet Destroyed Thanks to its smaller, more active cousin, surpassed and surpassed by the big whites.

Other theories state that it is megalodon Killed By an exploding star about 2.6 million years ago.

Click here to get the Fox News app