Home Sports Jack Greelish weighs in on Mac City’s Bill Foden and Man UDT’s Mason Greenwood lineup

Jack Greelish weighs in on Mac City’s Bill Foden and Man UDT’s Mason Greenwood lineup

Sep 09, 2020 0 Comments
Jack Greelish weighs in on Mac City's Bill Foden and Man UDT's Mason Greenwood lineup

Aston Villa captain Jack Graylish has released a message to Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood and Manchester City’s Bill Foden following the turmoil in a few days.

The young couple were sent home from international duty ahead of the UEFA Nations League clash with Denmark in violation of lockout rules following the three Lions’ victory over Iceland.

It garnered widespread criticism for the actions of the two players, brought them to attention for the wrong reasons and hid what should have been a memorable weekend as they made their international debuts.

Grealish, Speaking after his own debut for England in Copenhagen, has now released a message to the couple that he has yet to learn from similar mistakes.

“I tried not to care too much about being honest, Bill and Mason are obviously young kids, they will learn when they get older, I was right there,” he told Sky Sports.

“As I say I didn’t try to focus too much on it, this is my first camp and I want to focus on myself and impress the manager as much as I can.

“They’re two young boys, they’re both brilliant kids, and I hope they learn from what they did.”

READ  Peyton Manning is spreading Eli Manning lessons around the NFL now

You May Also Like

Bucks Stargazes Game Time End For Game 5 Against Heat

Bucks Stargazes Game Time End For Game 5 Against Heat

All Tour riders tested positive for COVID, Prudhomme and four crew members

All Tour riders tested positive for COVID, Prudhomme and four crew members

'I've never been out in my life'

‘I’ve never been out in my life’

Melbourne Demonstration loses to Tokers at Fremond, leaving AFL with eight chances at the table

Melbourne Demonstration loses to Tokers at Fremond, leaving AFL with eight chances at the table

Jர்கrgen Globe Roberto Firmino has the right to make decisions but the transfer problem is looming on the horizon

Jர்கrgen Globe Roberto Firmino has the right to make decisions but the transfer problem is looming on the horizon

Staging, free kick, keepings-off ... what will Clarco complain about next?

Staging, free kick, keepings-off … what will Clarco complain about next?

Seth Grace

About the Author: Seth Grace

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *