Apple shoots back at the Battle of the Fortnight App Store

Apple has backed down from the Fortnight game maker’s claim that control of the App Store is a monopoly.

In response to the August lawsuit filed by Epic Games, Apple called those arguments “self-righteous” and “self-interested.”

It denied that its 30% commission was anti-competitive and called the fight “a fundamental disagreement over money.”

Apple claims that Epic Games violated its contract and asked for damages.

The filing is the latest in a legal battle that began last month after Fortnight offered a discount on out-of-use purchases for its virtual currency, from which Apple gets a 30% cut.

In response, Apple blocked Epic’s ability to distribute updates or new applications through the App Store, and sued Epic, alleging that Apple’s App Store practices violated unreliable laws.

The court allowed Apple to block the updates while the lawsuit went on, but the current version of Fortnight still works, much like the Epic payment system.

Hopeless worries

Apple has said it will allow Fordnight to return to the store if Epic removes the direct payment feature in accordance with its developer agreement.

Epic, however, declined to comment on Apple’s request to “work with Apple to maintain a monopoly on payments for the app on iOS”.

Epic has benefited from Apple’s advertising and developer tools in its filing, earning $ 600 million ($ 462 million) through the App Store.

Apple alleges that it was backed by Chinese technology company Tencent, which eventually sought a special agreement before violating its agreement with the renewal.

“Although Epic portrays itself as a modern corporate Robin Hood, it’s actually a multi-billion dollar company that does not want to pay anything for the sheer value it receives from the App Store,” it said in the filing.

The legal battle between the two companies comes as Apple faces increasing scrutiny over its practices of running the App Store.

At a hearing in Washington this summer, politicians also raised concerns that control of the Apple App Store could affect competition.

The European Union is also investigating Do Apple’s App Store practices violate competition rules?

Apple has denied those claims, arguing that it made it easier and cheaper to distribute products to its App Store developers.