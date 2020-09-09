According to Dr. Norman Swan, NSW got ‘lucky’

ABC presenter Dr Norman Swann rejected suggestions that the NSW had curbed its corona virus outbreak through better management than Victoria, saying the state was “lucky” instead.

Dr. Swann responded to criticism of Victoria Presented by Prime Minister Scott Morrison And former chief medical officer Brendan Murphy, who holds NSW’s contacts “gold standard.”

“NSW is not a gold standard,” Dr Swan told ABC News Breakfast This morning.

“NSW is lucky. The NSW went down to the low-level cycle virus and one or two cases came and spread from Victoria. Yes, this has become a problem and they were able to get over it. When you have only a few cases, you can use your contact tracking system very effectively. ”

But Dr. Swan Victoria admitted to playing “catch” with his organization, which has been struggling to top the list compared to the more widespread NSW model operating in local government health districts.

“Remember in 2009 – I knew Victorians hated when I started saying this – during the flu epidemics, Victoria stopped testing … because their public health system could not deal with it,” Dr. Swann said.

“Not much has been invested in the Victorian system since then. So they like it. Brendan Murphy knows the Victorian system deeply. When you hear these comments, you’re nervous. Even if you have 2500 people activating their hearts, it’s not their fault, but they work on the system they like.”

Commenting on the controversial road map of Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews that has provoked a war of words with the federal government, Dr Swan said the opening too soon was a “powder cake waiting to explode”.

“If you remove all the discussion, the aim should be to get as little virus as possible to spread in Victoria as much as possible, and the cut you choose is a bit arbitrary,” he said.

“It’s not plucked from anywhere, they ‘have been modeling, but it’s a bit arbitrary. Its purpose is to spread the virus as little as possible, and you match that level with the level of people coming in before the test, and then tracking the contact. That’s what you need to modify.”

He said modeling should take into account whether people will continue to social distance. “If people are socially distant, when you come out and stay with that behavior, you can actually deal with a slightly larger number of cases,” he said.

“The danger is, you’re sitting on a powder keg. Britain started resting on 200 cases a day, now they are 18,000. Israel rested very quickly. Singapore exploded, but they rested … five to 10 cases a day. Korea is now on that church board. There is a big problem, but they are managing at a constant level of 200 a day. ”

The difference in South Korea, according to Dr. Swan, is that “they have a lot of infrastructure there.” “People are dealing with apps on their phone, geolocation, we can’t tolerate that,” he said. “So this is the infrastructure around it.”

There are 55 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths reported in Victoria today. This comes after 41 new cases were registered on Monday, the lowest daily increase since 41 cases were reported on June 28.

