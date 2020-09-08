Home Technology The Apple event emoji hashtag went live on Twitter ahead of the rumored Apple announcements

Sep 08, 2020 0 Comments
The Apple event emoji hashtag went live on Twitter ahead of the rumored Apple announcements

Ahead of the news expected from Apple this week, the custom hashtag emoji for #AppleEvent went live on Twitter. From the announcement of the new Apple Watch and iPod hardware to the details of the iPhone 12 event, rumors have been circulating about what we can expect from Apple this week.

Presented by researcher Jane Manjun Wong Hashflock browser tool On his website showing details of current custom hashtags on Twitter. According to his tool, the hashtag “AppleEvent2020” will be live from today until September 28th. This shows that the hashtag is as new as it is today.

Bloombergs Mark Kerman has suggested it Apple will announce the details Of its iPhone 12 virtual event this week. During the virtual event, Apple may announce the new Apple Watch hardware and provide details on the release schedule for iOS 14 and WatchOS 7 with the new iPhone.

Meanwhile, Apple leaked John Fraser insists there will be a new iPad and Apple Watch Released the week of September 7th. In fact, Proser The ownership went as far as to claim Apple had a press release for ET / 6 am PT at 9am on Tuesday, September 8th. Now that we have passed that period, the press release issued by Apple magazine today is not yet questionable.

In the past, Apple announced its iPhone events about two weeks before the event. If Apple announces the iPhone 12 event on September 8th, it means that the actual event may take place on September 22nd. This year, however, the iPhone 12 event does not require much lead time as it is completely virtual.

What do you think of Apple’s rumored plans for the week? Are you challenging anything? Let us know in the comments!

