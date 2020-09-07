The programmer has made the Doom of 1993 operational in pregnancy testing

Hey, you’re finally awake. You’re trying to get pregnant, aren’t you? pic.twitter.com/uCgmymvahS – Fun (o Fun) September 5, 2020

Since then, he has been Dooma shares his journey to make it truly dynamic, Now he has officially accomplished his goal.

Yesterday I had a lot of retweets and reddit posts and things like playing doom on a pregnancy test. But as I explained then, this is not really a pregnancy test game, it’s just a video playback, not an interactive game. Well, now it is. This is the pregnancy test doom! pic.twitter.com/Nrjyq07EVv – Fun (o Fun) September 7, 2020

It is important to note that the phone modified the display and microcontroller, so only one part of the original tester was the shell. However, Doom is running and running The 128×32 pixel monochrome display at 1 ppm is even more impressive.

Fun’s work in mythology is another “Does it run doom?” The challenge The classic first person shooter has become Playable on Minecraft, In the microwave, A LeapFrog Kids Toy, And even Chandler’s laptop from Season 2, Friends 8 episode 1995.

