The programmer has made the Doom of 1993 operational in pregnancy testing

Hey, you’re finally awake. You’re trying to get pregnant, aren’t you? pic.twitter.com/uCgmymvahS – Fun (o Fun) September 5, 2020

California-based Fun Touring has turned the 1993 domain into a pregnancy test, actually asking “Does it domai?” Absolutely challenging to another level. Fun took to Twitter To share her progress in making videos on pregnancy testing enabled Rick Astley’s Never Gonna Give You Up And Dance stick bug, But the clips directing the videos of Doom and the Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim caught the attention of many in the gaming world.

Since then, he has been Dooma shares his journey to make it truly dynamic, Now he has officially accomplished his goal.

Yesterday I had a lot of retweets and reddit posts and things like playing doom on a pregnancy test. But as I explained then, this is not really a pregnancy test game, it’s just a video playback, not an interactive game. Well, now it is. This is the pregnancy test doom! pic.twitter.com/Nrjyq07EVv – Fun (o Fun) September 7, 2020

It is important to note that the phone modified the display and microcontroller, so only one part of the original tester was the shell. However, Doom is running and running The 128×32 pixel monochrome display at 1 ppm is even more impressive.

Fun’s work in mythology is another “Does it run doom?” The challenge The classic first person shooter has become Playable on Minecraft, In the microwave, A LeapFrog Kids Toy, And even Chandler’s laptop from Season 2, Friends 8 episode 1995.

Do we have a tip? Want to discuss a possible story? Email [email protected]

Adam Banhurst is the news correspondent for IGN magazine. You can follow him on Twitter D Adampunkurst And Traction.