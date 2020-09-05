The Cyberbank 2077 developer believes the delays are over

Cyberpunk 2077 It is designed to be a massive game, and it is very common for games aimed at this to suffer with delays throughout the development process. Cyberpunk 2077 Now it has been delayed twice – originally scheduled for release on April 16, 2020, the game was first pushed to September 17th and then to November 19th, which is its current release date.

Of course, CyberpunkThanks to the fact that we have also got the COVID-19 epidemic to complicate things further, the delays are not entirely below the purpose of the game. If you are worried Cyberpunk 2077 Missing this new release date on November 19th and facing another delay, you can leave a sigh as CD Project Red CFO Pyotr Nilubovich has pointed out that all systems go to this new release date.

“You know – we’re very excited at times,” Nilubovich told investors at a video financial conference, which you can see above. “When we meet again in this form, Cyberpunk 2077 Already released, so get your fingers crossed and connect with upcoming Night City wire broadcasts! ”

In fact, CD Project Red definitely wants to stick to this November 19 release date in any way, because delaying the game is not always missing the important holiday shopping season. That’s Nilubovich’s hope Cyberpunk 2077 He will be very reassuring to the fans who will be waiting for the time to give his next financial presentation Cyberpunk 2077 Since it was first revealed back in 2012.

Now we are in September, Cyberpunk 2077 Is on the horizon, but there are definitely plenty of teasers and trailers to come from those at CD Project Red. We will let you know when the company reveals more, so stay tuned.