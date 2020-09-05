Explained by NASA: Asteroid 465824 2010 FR is about to cross Earth’s orbit soon

Asteroids are the most common to hit the Earth’s surface. However, NASA has been monitoring an asteroid for several days. Asteroid 465824 2010 FR is considered to be twice the size of the Pyramid of Giza.

In addition, on September 6, it is estimated that it will cross Earth’s orbit. It is classified as a dangerous asteroid (PHA) and near-Earth object (NEO).

Objects close to the Earth usually move closer to the Earth. And they usually revolve around the sun. Measuring that distance is the task of NASA’s nearest Earth observatory.

NEOs are classified by NASA as comets and asteroids depending on their gravitational pull.

However, everything in space is mostly made up of water, ice and embedded dust particles.

Decades of discovery again

The Catalina Sky Survey (CSS) discovered the asteroid about a decade ago. On March 18, 2010 they discovered asteroid 465824 2010 FR.

Asteroids are nothing more than a few small planets orbiting the Sun. NASA has about 994,383 meteorites.

Asteroids are commonly found in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. There are about 1.1-1.9 million meteorites in this belt.

Studying asteroids is very common by scientists. Scientists generally look for information about asteroids. They usually monitor the formation and history of the planets.



