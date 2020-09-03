Andy Cohen annoys Anderson Cooper by posting shirtless photos of CNN host

Watch what happens Live host Andy Cohen has had a close friendship with CNN host Anderson Cooper for 25 years.

But a friendship that lasts a long time will be teased with some complications – or incessantly.

Looking at his 6.4 million Instagram followers, Cohen Anderson Cooper uploaded some topless extreme thirst traps.

The Emmy Award winner captioned the photos, threatening to post pictures of him, saying, “If it were a normal year, I would be on vacation with my friend.”

“Well it’s 2020 and I’m sitting on my deck, so I thought I would post without asking. #SilverFox.”

A photo showed a flower behind Cooper’s ear.

Cohen then addressed his fans on his Instagram story.

“Anderson is having a hard time looking at me, you. But listen, I’m sitting here, bored under a blanket.”

He joked: “Then what else should I do? Maybe I’ll do Instagram Live later, I don’t know. I got Ben Housewives See cuts. That’s what happens here… And I post pictures of Anderson’s shirtless. ”

Despite Cooper’s annoyance, fans were incredibly pleased with Cohen’s sharing of photos.

“You’re doing the Lord’s work,” one fan commented.

“Om. Anderson is so hot! ”Wrote another.

“Look like a snack.”

“Thank you for your service to the nation.”

Cohen, 52, and Cooper, 53, have been close friends since the early 90s and 90s when they were set for a blind date.

In 2016, Cooper told the story During an episode Of Cohen See what happens.

“Andy and I were first set on a blind date, which never happened because we never got a phone call, and two minutes later I said, ‘I’m not dating this person.’

“He violated my cardinal destiny … He mentioned my mother within the first four sentences he met me.”

Since then, the couple have been very close, supporting each other during difficult times such as the death of Cooper’s mother Gloria Vanderbilt in June last year and Cohen’s recovery. COVID-19 Recently.

The two became fathers at the same time, with Cohen welcoming son Benjamin in February last year, and Cooper announcing the birth of his son Wyatt in April.

Cohen, like their sons, has big plans to be “best friends”.

In August, Cohen said USA Today It read: “We have become very close since I gave the talk and we have been touring together. That means we have been friends for 25 years. He is an incredibly loyal and caring and sensitive and best friend. “

For the past three years, the two have been hosting New Year’s Eve ball fall in New York City, as well as their own stage tour. AC2: An intimate evening with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen Since 2016.