Home Top News AFL 2020: Carlton, David Deek, Carlton goal kicking, Carlton GWS, Blues Giants, AFL Round 15

AFL 2020: Carlton, David Deek, Carlton goal kicking, Carlton GWS, Blues Giants, AFL Round 15

Sep 03, 2020 0 Comments
Presented by PointsBet

Two alarming figures have shown how weak Carlton’s goal-scoring ability has become in recent weeks.

Carlton’s final chances are effectively shot after losing nine points to GWS at Metric Stadium, but they are unable to score due to the statistic provided by Gary Lyon on Fox Footy after the game.

The Blues managed only one goal from their final 42 inputs and only started a big one a quarter later.

Your ticket for the Kyo 2020 Toyota AFL Premiership Season. Watch Live & On-Demand for each match of each round. New to Kyo? Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming immediately>

Round 15

You May Also Like

Trump is silent as world leaders demand answers to Putin on the Navalny poison

Trump is silent as world leaders demand answers to Putin on the Navalny poison

A mobile advertising vehicle displaying a coronavirus high risk area warning in Oldham, Greater Manchester, where residents have been told not to socialise with anyone outside their household and avoid using public transport unless it is essential. The localised measures have been introduced in Oldham, along with Blackburn and Pendle in Lancashire, following a rise in people testing positive for coronavirus.

Corona virus: After a sudden increase in locking restrictions in Bolton and Trafford | UK News

Australia has been in its first recession for nearly 30 years

Australia has been in its first recession for nearly 30 years

performs during Day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival 2011 held at the Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2011 in Indio, California.

Eric Morillo: I Like to Move Famous for DJ 1993 It Died in Florida Ends & Arts News

Federal judge orders Georgia to extend deadline for return of absent judges

Federal judge orders Georgia to extend deadline for return of absent judges

Black Panther's Michael B Jordan pays emotional tribute to Chadwick Boseman

Black Panther’s Michael B Jordan pays emotional tribute to Chadwick Boseman

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *