AFL 2020: Carlton, David Deek, Carlton goal kicking, Carlton GWS, Blues Giants, AFL Round 15

Two alarming figures have shown how weak Carlton’s goal-scoring ability has become in recent weeks.

Carlton’s final chances are effectively shot after losing nine points to GWS at Metric Stadium, but they are unable to score due to the statistic provided by Gary Lyon on Fox Footy after the game.

The Blues managed only one goal from their final 42 inputs and only started a big one a quarter later.

Round 15

At the center of this is Carlton’s inability to kick straight – they have now kicked 13 goals and 42 backs in the last seven second innings.

Jonathan Brown said in a post-match match at Fox Footy: “You have to ask where their big boys are.

“(Levi) Gaspolt, (Harry) McKay sometimes looked lively, (Mitch) McGovern was not visited.

“If you’re David Deek of course you tell the boys to take it to the top of Goal Square, big perspectives make sure you’re there.

“Change the way you play, change the way you enter. Last week we saw that they could not do that on Collingwood.”

The Blues lost by 24 points in the fourth quarter against the Giants, which was not enough in another blur that Carlton coach David Deek admitted.

“We haven’t played for four quarters. That’s our job, we’ve been out to play for four quarters … we’m not there now, we can just sit where we need to sit, ”he said.

“We’ve got the confidence that we can do it. We ‘ve shown that we can do it for a long time, but the simple truth is, we’m not done this for four quarters now, and an invention is the way to do it.”

CARLTON’S COSTLY QUARTERS

ROUND 3 v Geelong, Q4: -33 points

ROUND 2 v Melbourne, Q1: -32 points

ROUND 9 v Hawthorne, Q2: -32 points

ROUND 1 v Richmond, Q1: -31 points

ROUND 14 v Collingwood, Q4: -26 points

ROUND 15 v GWS Giants, Q4: -24 points

ROUND 11 v West Coast Eagles, Q3: -24 points

ROUND 5 v St. Guilda, Q1: -20 points

ROUND 12 v Fremantle, Q1: -19 points