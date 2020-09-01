Chelsea star Mason Mount admits Liverpool transfer target Diego ‘could not get close’

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has opened up about how to play against Liverpool transfer goalkeeper Diego Alcondara, who has admitted he could not ‘get close’ to the Bayern Munich star.

The midfield maestro is heavily linked with a move to the Premier League champions this summer, with only one year left on the current contract of the Bundesliga legends.

The elite won the European tournament last month, beating Chelsea 7-1 in the last-16 of the Champions League.

Chelsea’s Mason Mount (L) opens on how to play against Diego Alcondara

Diego, who was associated with the move to Liverpool, won the Champions League with Bayer

Mount, who joined Chelsea’s first team under Frank Lampard last season, has shed light on the quality of Bayern and Diego.

‘Bayer has some incredible world-class players … [Robert] Lewandowski, [Joshua] Kimmich and Diego in midfield, I could not get close to him, ‘he said Game The Bible.

‘They moved the ball around the team so quickly. When you’re against players like this, “How are we going to stop this?”

READ Has there at any time been a superior healthy than Jimmy Butler and the Miami Warmth? Diego Bayern played for Chelsea 7-1 in the last-16

‘It was a great moment and it opened my eyes. It made me realize, “This is the next level, this is where you should be”. I work hard and am determined to reach that position.

‘It’s a difficult lesson, but the more we learn from that experience, the stronger we will come back.’

After a comfortable fall to Chelsea, Bayern humiliated Barcelona 8-2, then Treble found Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain to finish the final campaign.