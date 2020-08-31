Home Technology PS5 backwards compatibility “will never be possible” for PS3 games and more mature, Ubisoft says

PS5 backwards compatibility “will never be possible” for PS3 games and more mature, Ubisoft says

Aug 31, 2020 0 Comments
In accordance to a new Ubisoft support listing, PS5 backwards compatibility will not lengthen to PS3, PS2, and PS1 games.

This just isn’t an official PlayStation statement, but Ubisoft is a huge and founded husband or wife, so this is pretty obvious. Sony has however to outright dismiss PS3, PS2, and PS1 support, but it really is only at any time talked about PS4 games with regards to PS5 backwards compatibility. In other terms, the creating has been on the wall for a when, and this is just Ubisoft looking at it to us. Physical and electronic PS3, PS2, and PS1 video games would not be playable on PS5, besides by way of PlayStation Now, which we currently know to be coming to the console. 

Seth Grace

About the Author: Seth Grace

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

