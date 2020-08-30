Lucifer star teases divine confrontation in season 5B

Lucifer season 5 spoilers follow

Netflix only unleashed season 5A of Lucifer just last week, but fans are already desperate to find out how the rest of the run pans out.

Series star Lesley-Ann Brandt (who plays the demon Mazikeen) has teased fans what to expect when the show returns for the back half of season 5, and it sounds pretty intense.

So far this season, Maze hasn’t had the easiest of times after discovering that her mother has been living on Earth for decades – and that Lucifer knew all about it.

Netflix

That little bombshell, as well as generally having a bit of a rubbish time, led Maze to ultimately side with Lucifer’s twin brother, Michael, in the midseason finale’s battle.

Brandt revealed that her character will meet God (Dennis Haysbert) and there’s “absolutely” respect for him.

She told TVLine: “I have a great scene in the back half of the season with Dennis and it’s incredibly… Well, you get to see my demon face in that scene, I think I can drop that in there!”

Netflix

Related: Lucifer season 6: Release date, cast, plot and everything you need to know

But when can we actually see these scenes? Well, due to the lockdowns the cast still have the finale to film, so there will be a bit of a wait.

Lucifer himself (Tom Ellis) recently revealed that it might be this year: “The second eight episodes, I’m not sure when they’re going to drop because we’ve still got the finale,” he noted.

“We were about halfway through it. So we go back, we start with that, and then we go straight into season six.

“So hopefully that’ll be ready to go, I would imagine, sort of Christmastime or early next year.”

Lucifer season four and 5A are available to watch now on Netflix, with season 5B arriving soon. Catch up on seasons one to three via Amazon Prime Video .

Lucifer – Season 1-3 [DVD] Warner Bros

Amazon £24.00 Lucifer – Season 1 [DVD] Warner Home Video

Amazon £9.60 Lucifer – Season 2 [DVD] Warner Home Video

Amazon £12.16 Lucifer – Season 3 [DVD] Warner Home Video

Amazon £9.60 Lucifer Book One – Mike Carey The Sandman Volume 1: 30th Anniversary Edition – Neil Gaiman The Sandman Omnibus Volume 1 – Neil Gaiman

Digital Spy has launched its first-ever digital magazine with exclusive features, interviews, and videos. Access this edition with a 1-month free trial, only on Apple News+ .

Interested in Digital Spy’s weekly newsletter? Sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io