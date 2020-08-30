Army troopers ID’d in lethal Black Hawk helicopter crash off California

The U.S. Military has identified two U.S. soldiers killed in a Black Hawk helicopter crash during a instruction work out Thursday evening in Southern California.

Team Sgt. Vincent Marketta, 33, of Brick, N.J., and Sgt. Tyler Shelton, 22, of San Bernardino, Calif., have been killed in the crash on San Clemente Island and three other folks on board ended up injured, in accordance to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

“The reduction of Workers Sgt. Marketta and Sgt. Shelton has left a scar in this Regiment that will under no circumstances wholly mend,” reported Col. Andrew R. Graham, commander of the 160th Particular Functions Aviation Regiment (Airborne). “Their level of commitment to the 160th SOAR (A) and their exemplary assistance in the Army is the embodiment of what it signifies to be a Evening Stalker and a Soldier.

ESPER PAYS TRIBUTE TO 9 Services Users KILLED IN Education Accident

“Our priority now is to guarantee the Families of our fallen warriors obtain our total assistance as we do the job through this tragedy with each other. We check with that you retain Staff members Sgt. Marketta, Sgt. Shelton, their Family members and fellow Evening Stalkers in your views and prayers.”

The U.S. Army Specific Functions Command was conducting plan instruction off the coast of Coronado, Calif. – throughout the bay from downtown San Diego – when an “aircraft incident” occurred, an Army public affairs officer reported, in accordance to FOX 5 in San Diego.

The Army hasn’t disclosed any other details about the crash.

The island, about 78 miles west of Coronado, is administered by Naval Foundation Coronado, but is element of Los Angeles County.

Marketta enlisted in 2011 and had deployed a number of times to the Center East.

Shelton enlisted in 2016 and experienced deployed to Afghanistan.

Marketta’s awards integrated the Distinguished Flying Cross and Air Medal with “V” for valor and Shelton’s involved the Army Fantastic Perform Medal and Afghanistan Marketing campaign Medal.

Equally Marketta and Shelton will receive the Meritorious Support Medal posthumously, in accordance to the Union-Tribune.

This is the second lethal teaching incident in California this summertime.

Very last thirty day period, eight Marines and a sailor ended up killed when an Assault Amphibious Automobile sank in the vicinity of San Clemente Island.