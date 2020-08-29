Paul Heyman Seems to Be the New Advocate for Roman Reigns (Video)

Roman Reigns is back again and seems to have gotten a new advocate by his side in Paul Heyman.

Adam Pearce was shown all over tonight’s edition of SmackDown making an attempt to get signatures from the a few participants in the Common Championship match on Sunday at Payback.

Pearce eventually found Roman around the finish of the demonstrate after obtaining signatures from Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt, but Reigns insisted on looking things about to start with. Just after the main event, he was revealed in the locker area after once again with the WWE formal and defined that if the adjustments he questioned for are designed, he’ll be at Payback.

Roman concluded his statement by expressing he’d get back the title in advance of noting that what he was indicating wasn’t a prediction, it was a spoiler. The camera panned out following to display he was sitting next to Paul Heyman, who muttered the phrase, “believe that.”

Paul was last on Television as the advocate for Brock Lesnar through the WrestleMania 36 create to Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar. In June, Heyman was eradicated from his place as Govt Director of Monday Night time Uncooked and changed by Bruce Prichard.

Watch the video clip of Paul Heyman’s return on SmackDown tonight underneath.