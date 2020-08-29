Brexit Britain’s new area venture sparks EU fears…but United kingdom can ‘overcome’ rival anxieties | Science | Information

The British isles will “get over” European fears of an emerging rival in the area sector, in accordance to David Morris. The Conservative Chair of the Parliamentary Place Committee mentioned the long run of the UK’s involvement with ESA and the Galileo venture after Brexit with Express.co.british isles. He responded to opinions from Jan Woerner, the boss of the European House Agency (ESA), who explained British designs to build a rival to Galileo, the EU’s satellite navigation, as a “terrible strategy”.

Mr Morris reported: “I know that Jan was very concerned about how items would be heading.

“But the reality is that the British isles is leaving Europe.

“We’ve now obtained to start out seeking at how greatest to utilise not just room abilities but trade capabilities throughout the board.

“So even nevertheless ESA has its fears, I’m sure we can prevail over them.”

