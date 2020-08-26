Trippy new ‘Borderlands 3’ DLC introduced, set for September launch

The trippy fourth marketing campaign incorporate-on for Borderlands 3 has been uncovered, and is established to get there on September 10.

Titled Psycho Krieg And The Excellent Fustercluck, the campaign growth will see gamers dive into the thoughts of the psychotic Krieg. At the similar time, scientist Patricia Tannis was begun testing a theory that the Psychos in the Borderlands universe were driven mad by the know-how of the legendary “Vaulthalla”, which Krieg probable holds the essential to.

Test out the expose trailer beneath.

https://www.youtube.com/enjoy?v=8-LN9xU9lLQ

Per a press launch from publisher 2K Game titles, the DLC pack adhere to Krieg as he attempts to “process his traumatic recollections by blasting his inner demons to bits, and consider not to succumb to lunacy inside Krieg’s fractured mindscapes”.

Gamers will also come across a variety of common – albeit twisted variations – faces in Krieg’s warped head together with Maya the Siren from Borderlands 2, furthermore dark variations of Brick, Bloodwing and Lilith from the initial Borderlands match.

The new marketing campaign, seasonal equipment and cosmetics will only be offered if gamers have ordered a season pass or buy the DLC separately. Having said that, all Borderlands 3 gamers will get an improved level cap, bumping it up to 65. This will be the past degree cap amplified for the foreseeable foreseeable future, claims developer Gearbox Program.

Borderlands 3 is an motion purpose-actively playing first-man or woman shooter video clip match, and is the fourth entry in the game’s franchise. The game was released in September 2019, and is offered on Pc, PS4, Xbox Just one, Mac and Google Stadia.

In other 2K Games news, the business has discovered the full roster for this year’s WWE arcade brawler, WWE 2K Battlegrounds. The approaching match will attribute 70 playable people at launch, with about 60 supplemental wrestlers getting produced in a future update. WWE 2K Online games is established for a September 18 launch.