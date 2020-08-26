Government attacked for creating U-turns ‘three days just after Nicola Sturgeon’ by 1922 committee vice-chairman

Labour has attacked the Governing administration over “shameful” plans to appoint previous Australian prime minister Tony Abbott as a joint president of the UK’s Board of Trade, tasked with drumming up promotions for Britain all around the entire world.

Mr Abbott has been signed up as aspect of a travel to get a quantity of worldwide “friends” to bang the drum for Brexit Britain, The Sunshine reviews.

But Emily Thornberry, shadow secretary for international trade, claimed: “Any way you seem at it, this is an totally staggering appointment. On a personal stage, it is shameful that Boris Johnson thinks this offensive, aggressive, leering, gaffe-prone misogynist is the ideal human being to depict our state abroad.

“And on a experienced stage, this is a person with no arms-on encounter of negotiating trade agreements, who denies the local weather modify that we imagine should be at the heart of our trade policy, and who obviously has no principle of the value of Britain’s trade with the EU.

“He was ousted by his very own colleagues soon after just two many years in power, and turned down by his own constituents just final calendar year. They are the men and women who know him best, and preferred rid of him, yet here we are now, using the services of him to negotiate our trade deals about the world.”