‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ repeats ‘resting’ at Australian Tv set network, replaced with ‘Desperate Housewives’

Repeats of “The Ellen DeGeneres Exhibit” are at this time not airing on Australia‘s well-known Nine Community tv channel.

A spokesperson for the network verified the information in a assertion to Fox News on Monday.

“Discussions are on-likely relating to new episodes of ‘Ellen,'” they said in reference to the show’s approaching 18th time. We are at this time resting ‘Ellen’ repeats on 9 and have replaced [them] with ‘Desperate Housewives,’ but really should our viewers want their each day ‘Ellen’ fix, repeats will monitor weekdays on 9Gem.”

9 Network is amid the most well-liked broadcast stations in Australia, the property region of Ellen DeGeneres‘ wife, Portia de Rossi.

The channel is also residence to Australia’s “Today” exhibit, “60 Minutes,” “Australian Ninja Warrior,” “The Voice” and a lot more.

The “resting” period will come right after “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” has been rocked by numerous scandals more than the very last number of months.

Three major producers have “parted strategies” with the show after staying tied up in several accusations of a harmful perform ecosystem and sexual misconduct.

Also, the 62-year-aged host has been accused of weak actions herself on several occasions, including by her former bodyguard at the 2014 Oscars, who mentioned she in no way even mentioned howdy to him.

“I’m keeping [DeGeneres, her mother and de Rossi’s] hands and strolling them by way of men and women and huge teams of people today. Ellen is the a person human being that I have been assigned to — and I’ve been assigned to pretty a number of famous people — that has hardly ever taken the time to say hi to me,” Tom Majercak instructed Fox News.

De Rossi, having said that, was “very pleasurable and carried on a discussion,” he mentioned.

“It started heading negatively when she introduced me to Ellen and Ellen pretty significantly just gave me a facet glance out of her eye and didn’t even say ‘hello,’ or ‘thank you for defending my mom, my spouse and me,'” Majercak ongoing.

“The Ellen DeGeneres Display” is established to debut its 18th year on Sept. 9 in the US.

