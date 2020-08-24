Home Sports Rangers purpose to re-open up Morelos transfer talks with Lille as they seem to offload striker

RANGERS intention to re-open talks with Lille as they seem to offload sulking striker Alfredo Morelos.

Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard axed the controversial Colombian on Saturday — revealing he was not in the appropriate body of head to deal with Kilmarnock at Ibrox.

Morelos was remaining out of Rangers' squad to face Kilmarnock

The Gers gaffer, who noticed his facet ease to a 2- get, said: “If I see people today who have taken their eye off the ball and are not  genuinely hungry to get this football club results, I have to make  decisions and Alfredo manufactured it easy for me.”

It is comprehended Gerrard last but not least ran out of persistence last Thursday when he built it distinct to Morelos he would not be associated versus Killie.

As items stand, it seems not likely he will engage in for Rangers once again.

Morelos has advised bosses he needs out, with Lille closely monitoring weekend developments.

The Ligue 1 aspect have experienced 4 bids rejected already, but soon after Morelos unsuccessful to impress with his frame of mind in training, all events are now eager to get back again round the negotiating table.

Rangers boss Gerrard is understood to have ran out of patience

Rangers manager Gerrard is recognized to have ran out of persistence

Rangers have no motivation to do the same thing with Ryan Kent.

As SunSport discovered on Sunday, the Ibrox club are bracing by themselves for an enhanced offer you of £14million as Leeds United action up their pursuit of the winger.

OH MEY! Celtic-daft David Meyler clarifies why he could never have joined Rangers

The Premiership new boys are keen to double Kent’s wages to tempt him to Elland Highway.

But Ibrox chiefs will after once again make it clear the 23-calendar year-aged is NOT for sale.

Leeds gaffer Marcelo Bielsa appears unwilling to give up the battle for Kent.

His initial bid of £10m was thrown out past week with Gerrard boasting the fee was “way, way off” the mark.

Gerrard also admitted improved gives to lure Kent back again down south could possibly be extremely hard to resist.

Rangers supporters queue up for new Castore kits at the start of the redesigned Ibrox megastore

