Strictly Occur Dancing’s Bruno Tonioli to skip portion of 2020 series

Bruno Tonioli will not be driving the Strictly Occur Dancing judges’ desk for some of this year’s collection, although he can take component in the US edition.

The impassioned Italian ordinarily seems on equally Dancing With The Stars and the BBC demonstrate, traveling back and forth.

But that is not probable this 12 months. He will not likely be replaced on the Uk panel.

The BBC stated Tonioli would however “be associated remotely” in the Sunday benefits displays and then return full time “towards the conclusion of the collection”.

This year’s series will be will be “a bit” shorter than normal thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the broadcaster has reported.

It generally starts in September and finishes in mid-December. Its run mostly overlaps with Dancing With The Stars, which generally ends in late November.

Tonioli with Carrie Ann Inaba and former Strictly decide Len Goodman on Dancing With The Stars





The BBC hasn’t said how long this series will be, or how extensive Tonioli will be away. The timing of his return is very likely to rely on the transmission dates of Dancing With The Stars and any quarantine needs.

Earlier, Tonioli has commuted concerning the shows each and every 7 days. Having said that, the present rules say any one flying from the US to the Uk and vice versa should self-isolate for two weeks.

The BBC also failed to give any specifics of how he would get component in the outcomes demonstrates remotely.

In a assertion, Tonioli stated: “I definitely adore currently being part of Strictly and cannot hold out to see what incredible dancing this year has in keep.

“Lockdown has resulted in me staying in LA for the foreseeable, but I am excited to be included as substantially as I maybe can.”

Govt producer Sarah James explained: “I am overjoyed that we’ve located a way for Bruno to be portion of this year’s Strictly.

“His enthusiasm and enthusiasm are such a massive section of the demonstrate, I am thrilled we can carry on to deliver that to audiences this yr.”

In the past, the choreographer has generally skipped just one week of Strictly each individual collection, to give him a mid-time split from travelling. In the latest many years, he has been changed on the judging panel in the course of his week off by The Clean Prince of Bel-Air star Alfonso Ribeiro.

Tonioli’s fellow United kingdom judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood will all return.

