Mamamia founder to be kicked out of $12m Sydney mansion

Publisher Mia Freedman and her CEO husband will be kicked out of their lavish $12million mansion following a messy courtroom battle.

Freedman, aka Mia Lavigne, and spouse Jason Lavigne, have been embroiled in a lawful stoush with the owner of the stately house in Sydney’s east where they live.

The pair, who launched the information internet site Mamamia collectively, moved into the plush Bellevue Hill home, Fintry, 5 yrs back with their three young children.

The home at centre of the dispute has 6 bedrooms, a four auto garage, a grand entrance lobby, towering ceilings, and panoramic ocean sights.

Freedman and her CEO partner Jason Lavigne established the Mamamia information website together in 2007 and have three children

The exterior of Freedman’s Bellevue Hill house. Freedman and her husband struck a offer with the landlord that would hire the home with the solution to invest in

The Lavignes had an settlement with residence owner Somna Lala Kumar to rent the the mansion with the alternative to obtain at a later day.

On the other hand, following a disagreement around settlement negotiations, Ms Kumar withdrew the deal and purchased the Lavignes out of her residence.

A person concern the two get-togethers fought above was the leaking roof, which the Lavingnes claimed would expense $251,800 to correct.

The Lavignes took the scenario to the NSW Supreme Court in a bid to settle damages, interest and expenses and to show their settlement experienced not been validly terminated.

On Friday, Justice Rowan Darke dominated in Ms Kumar’s favour declaring she was entitled to have her home back again.

Ms Kumar was also observed to be entitled to hire thanks from December 2019 to June 2020, and a lump sum of $5,875 a 7 days from June 4 until eventually the Lavignes move out.

Publisher Mia Freedman (above) misplaced a struggle in court docket for her household remain residing at the $12 million Bellevue Hill mansion

The household by itself is magnificent – with floor-to-roof home windows, an infinity pool, open kitchen area and sun-drenched patio

House pics exhibit a sleek present day kitchen area with a trendy island, with estate agents professing the household ‘fuses the splendour of moments absent by with the fashionable comfort of today’

‘I have observed that the defendant validly terminated the contract for sale on 11 February 2020,’ Justice Darke claimed, Sydney Early morning Herald noted.

‘On the conclusions I have achieved, the plaintiffs have been not entitled to keep on being in occupation just after 3 June 2020.

‘The plaintiffs should really be authorized a sensible interval in get to vacate the residence.’

Freedman is very best identified as editorial director of Mamamia, which touts alone as the country’s largest electronic media community for girls.

Her partner is co-founder of the company and has tended to the commercial aspect of the brand name, which they co-established in 2007.

Freedman commenced her profession at the now-defunct Cleo journal and rose to prominence as the editor of Cosmopolitan magazine at just 24.

She turned a residence title for her producing and common appearances on equally truth and breakfast Television displays.

The Lavigne family have a extended association with Bellevue Hill, obtaining formerly owned a $4.8 million house in the exact location.

There is no unique date for the Lavignes to go out and the lawful parties will return to court docket in two weeks with their proposals.

Everyday Mail Australia has contacted Mia Freedman for more remark.