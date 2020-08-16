Sizzling Pursuit remaster will release in November • Eurogamer.internet

The Have to have for Velocity: Scorching Pursuit remaster appears to be set to launch in November 2020.

Rumours that EA was set to release a remaster of Require for Velocity: Sizzling Pursuit started to swirl in June, when leaks disclosed an approaching remaster would be re-unveiled later on this calendar year for Computer and consoles – such as Nintendo Switch.

Credit history: Pure Xbox

A now-deleted Amazon United kingdom listing not only teased the game’s arrival but also intimated a launch date that may well or may not be a placeholder, much too: Friday 13th November, 2020.

Apparently, there is no sniff still of subsequent-gen consoles mentioned below. Though the listing’s now been deleted and we are unable to validate the report firsthand, other shops state the racer was outlined as coming to the Xbox 1 and the Nintendo Swap (many thanks, Pure Xbox).

As Tom opined at the time of the first leak, Burnout developer Criterion’s Very hot Pursuit is by significantly the standout – a fantastic cops vs . robbers racer, it infused EA’s flagging series with Burnout-fashion twist, building a hybrid of the two franchises. At first launched for the Pc, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360 in 2010, the initial racer acquired its place as one of Eurogamer’s favorite online games of that yr.