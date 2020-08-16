Home Entertainment Madonna shares ‘resting birthday b***h face’ image as she turns 62

Aug 16, 2020 0 Comments
Madonna (pictured in 2019) is celebrating her 62nd birthday. (Photo: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz)

And just like that, the Product Girl is 62 several years aged.

In between her new Dua Lipa collaboration and her Aug. 16 birthday, Madonna’s received a good deal to smile about these days. But it is her bash and she’ll give supporters a killer “resting birthday bitch face” if she desires to — which is just what the pop icon did on Instagram.

On Saturday, the eve of her 62nd birthday, the singer uploaded a new collection of shots that show her rocking a fierce gaze, a white floral-print gown, multicolored nails, braids and one serious enthusiast. The publish fetched birthday greetings from longtime pals like Debi Mazar, Rosie O’Donnell and Person Oseary, as well as popular followers like Amy Schumer, Gwendoline Christie and Trace Lysette.

In lieu of a significant birthday bash amid the pandemic, the mom of 6 — who in April revealed she’d tested good for COVID-19 antibodies, but has since occur beneath fireplace for posting misinformation about cures for the coronavirus — managed to entertain herself at household. In a online video also posted to Instagram on Saturday, she jokes about reducing her hair, tapes up her injured foot and sings along, entire with a wind equipment, to Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” remix, on which she appears together with Missy Elliott.

Of program, the star is not fully letting lockdown cease her from residing it up. Her Instagram Tales posts expose that she’s celebrating her exclusive day from what appears to be a deluxe island locale together with good friends and her youthful little ones.

