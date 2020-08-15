Information anchor Natarsha Belling may be heading for Today show after Channel 10 sacking

Previously this week, Channel 10 sacked at the very least 25 stars, together with journalist Natarsha Belling, in a brutal spherical of spending budget cuts.

But Natarsha, 45, might be speedily picked up by yet another community, with a report on Friday saying that Nine’s Now exhibit are eyeing the beloved talent.

The Daily Telegraph claimed that the morning plan is thinking of including the veteran to their lineup to change the just lately departed Tracy Vo.

Newsreader Tracy, 37, left the Nowadays clearly show in April, asserting that she was returning to Perth to be closer to her mothers and fathers, just 4 months right after relocating to Sydney to join the breakfast application.

Numerous sources say she took gain of a clause in her contract that gave her the solution to return to 9 News Perth in six months if she ‘wasn’t happy’ at Currently.

She is thought to have made the decision right after emotion more and more isolated from her relatives in Western Australia for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Natarsha’s shock sacking comes after much more than 13 yrs of operating for the community.

In a write-up shared to Instagram on Friday, the information reader hinted that there were being greener pastures in advance.

She wrote: ‘I have been confused with all the appreciate and assist so numerous of you have proven me above the previous 4 days.

‘It’s been an complete satisfaction staying section of the Network 10 relatives for far more than 22 a long time and I want to thank the Network for all the wonderful options I have enjoyed around the previous two many years.

‘During that time, I have worked with some of the incredibly greatest in the Television set organization who have motivated me with their talent, passion and devotion.

‘2020 has been such a difficult year for so many and it has in lots of strategies reminded us about what actually matters in life. I’m unfortunate to go away, but enthusiastic about the new chapter forward. I won’t be able to hold out to share with you what is actually coming up!’