Jimmy Lai, Hong Kong professional-democracy media tycoon, arrested less than new countrywide safety law

The offense was established by a new nationwide security law imposed on the town by Beijing final month. Jimmy Lai’s small business husband or wife Mark Simon explained the tycoon was arrested early Monday.

Seven men in all, aged involving 39 and 72, had been arrested, in accordance to a law enforcement assertion, on rates including collusion with foreign forces to endanger countrywide protection, and conspiracy to commit fraud. The statement did not identify any particular person, but a spokesman explained to CNN that Lai was among the them and that he experienced been arrested on suspicion of collusion.

The “law enforcement investigation is however underway, and we are unable to rule out the likelihood that additional persons will be arrested,” it extra.

CNN’s Isaac Yee and Jenni Marsh contributed reporting.