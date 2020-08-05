One explorer’s mission to photograph a century of weather change in Patagonia

Donoso’s exploration career began in 1996 in the rugged mountains, towering glaciers and windswept fjords of Patagonia, wherever the challenge to endure gave him a profound like of the landscape.

“When you are on an expedition you must hook up strongly with mother nature, open up your senses to the fullest, because your survival depends on it,” he suggests. “And in that survival, you are deeply informed of the organic earth, you marvel, and your soul tells you that this is extraordinary.”

An award-winning navigator, mountaineer and filmmaker, Donoso has mounted much more than 50 expeditions to some of the most remote and untouched areas on Earth. He minimizes the carbon emissions and environmental impression of his visits by employing human and wind-powered kinds of vacation such as sailboat, kayak and skis.

In January, Donoso embarked on “Forgotten Footsteps,” an expedition retracing the journey of early 20th century explorer and artist Rockwell Kent in Tierra del Fuego, Patagonia. The American’s paintings of the region’s snow-capped mountains and majestic glaciers contrast starkly with Donoso’s photos of the identical landscapes currently, where global warming has dramatically altered the icy peaks and fjords.