Jadon Sancho’s move to Male Utd in jeopardy immediately after Dortmund assertion

Dortmund insist they be expecting Jadon Sancho to stay at the club this summer time soon after declaring Manchester United are yet to open talks above a move for the England winger.

Reports previously this week claimed United and Sancho’s reps experienced been self-confident that a offer would be finalised by the conclusion of the week.

Nevertheless, United have mentioned their unwillingness to satisfy Dortmund’s £108million inquiring cost and really feel the club’s valuation is ‘unrealistic’ presented the money outcomes of the pandemic.

However a offer of this nature was in no way going to be straightforward, the most concerning aspect of Dortmund’s assertion for United supporters is the assert that talks in between the two events – even withstanding the use of intermediaries – has not nonetheless begun.



‘So much, there has been no get in touch with between Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United in terms of Sancho,’ Dortmund Running Director Hans-Joachim Watzk instructed Suddeutsche Zeitung.

‘Also not indirectly or by alleged intermediaries.’

United experienced been self-assured of landing Sancho right before the pandemic hit but their revenues are set to fall by all over £150m this phrase, despite returning to the Champions League.

The Pink Devils are aware of Sancho’s drive to transfer to Previous Trafford but Dortmund are refusing to compromise and a more hammer blow was delivered by Michael Zorc, the club’s sporting director.

‘I suppose that Jadon will go to the training camp on Monday and perform with us for the coming time,’ stated Zorc.

‘I never expect any issues. Jadon has acknowledged that, he’s a incredibly enjoyable, honest man.’

