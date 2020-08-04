Twitter could face $250 million FTC high-quality for applying cellphone figures to target advertisements

The company been given a criticism from the Federal Trade Commission on July 28 alleging it had utilised facts “delivered for security and safety reasons for focused promoting throughout intervals among 2013 and 2019,” it mentioned in the submitting. Twitter estimates the criticism could outcome in a loss of in between $150 million and $250 million, it explained.
The social media business admitted very last Oct that it experienced “inadvertently” specific advertisements at consumers through call particulars that they delivered for protection uses. Twitter (TWTR) buyers are asked to offer data like their cell phone selection to assist protected their account by expert services these kinds of as two-component authentication.
The FTC did not immediately react to a ask for for remark. The agency previously achieved a $5 billion settlement with Facebook (FB) — the largest good in the commission’s background — over the company’s mishandling of person facts.
The complaint towards Twitter came a couple days following the company’s most up-to-date earnings report, in which it documented revenues of $683 million for the next quarter of 2020, and all-around two months immediately after a massive hack that compromised significant-profile Twitter accounts like all those of Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Invoice Gates and Jeff Bezos.