Titans GM Jon Robinson talks to Vic Beasley, claims LB will report ‘in the in the vicinity of future’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Titans standard manager Jon Robinson released a statement on Thursday indicating that exterior linebacker Vic Beasley will be reporting to schooling camp before long.

Beasley missed the 1st two times of camp and did not contact the team. The Titans placed Beasley on the Reserve/Did Not Report list on Tuesday.

“I have been in get hold of with Vic, he is not here, he understands his absence is unexcused, and he instructed me he will be reporting to camp in the around future.”



The Titans are conducting coronavirus screening for the gamers ahead of they get obtain to the facility in addition to briefing them on the protocols due to the pandemic. The crew is doing the job to get rookies and new gamers acclimated to their developing.

Getting not revealed up on time, Beasley will be a bit guiding in the acclimation process. But Robinson mentioned Beasley will bear the exact acclimation course of action when he experiences.

Tennessee signed Beasley to a one particular-yr, $9.5 million contract in March. Having led the NFL with 15.5 sacks in 2015 and finishing last year with 8 sacks for the Atlanta Falcons, Beasley was predicted to enjoy a important purpose in boosting the Titans’ pass hurry.