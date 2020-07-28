OnePlus Nord vs OnePlus 7T: Better than the flagship in many ways



OnePlus Nord vs OnePlus 7T: Better than the flagship in many areas (Express photo)

OnePlus Nord is affordable yet doesn’t compromise a lot in terms of quality. We have already compared the OnePlus Nord and OnePlus 8 and now we will compare the OnePlus 7T that was unveiled in the second half of last year. Consumers waiting to buy the OnePlus Nord will need to wait till August 4 when the 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM models will be available for purchase. The most affordable model 6GB RAM + 64GB storage will be available only in September.

OnePlus Nord vs OnePlus 7T: Design and specs compared

* In terms of design, the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus Nord are very different from one another. The 7T includes a circular camera module while the Nord sports a vertical camera setup at the back panel. On the front, the Nord includes dual punch hole camera design while the OnePlus 7T includes waterdrop notch to fit the single selfie camera. The OnePlus 7T comes with gradient finish while the Nord comes in solid colours including Blue Marble and Gray Onyx.

* The screen of the OnePlus 7T is slightly bigger in comparison. It sports 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display while the OnePlus Nord comes with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display. Both the phones offer 90hz refresh rate.

* On the hardware front the OnePlus Nord is powered by Snapdragon 765G processor that comes with 5G support. The OnePlus 7T, in comparison, is powered by Snapdragon 855+ processor. The Nord comes paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.1 storage. The OnePlus 7T comes with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

OnePlus Nord includes four cameras at the back. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan)

* Coming to the camera the OnePlus Nord includes four on the back while the 7T comes with three sensors. The Nord packs 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP depth sensor and 2MP macro lens. In comparison, the OnePlus 7T includes 48MP primary sensor at the back paired with 12MP and 16MP image sensor. On the front too the Nord includes one extra camera when compared to 7T. The Nord packs 32MP + 8MP camera setup for selfie and ultra-wide selfie while the OnePlus 7T includes a single 16MP selfie shooter.

* Compared to OnePlus 7T the Nord includes a bigger battery setup. It packs a 4115mAh battery paired with Wrap 30W fast charging support. The OnePlus 7T comes with a 3800mAh battery setup that is also paired with 30W warp charging technology.

OnePlus 7T features a Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. (Express photo: Nandagopal Rajan)

* Both the OnePlus Nord and the OnePlus 7T run Android 10 software based on the company’s OxygenOS.

OnePlus Nord vs OnePlus 7T price in India

The newly launched OnePlus Nord comes in three variants — 6GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage at Rs 24,999, 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage model and 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.1 storage variant at Rs 27,999 and 29,999 respectively. Nord comes in two colour options – Blue Marble and Gray Onyx.

The OnePlus 7T arrived in two variants in the country – 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB of internal storage. The models are now priced at Rs 34,999 (8GB/128GB) and Rs 37,999 (8GB RAM/256GB). The phone comes in two colours: Glacier Blue and Frosted Silver.

