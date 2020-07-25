Everton news and transfers – Tyrone Mings’ £30m price tag, Arturo Vidal and Ivan Perisic linked

Seth Grace by July 25, 2020 Sports
Everton news and transfers - Tyrone Mings' £30m price tag, Arturo Vidal and Ivan Perisic linked

Premier League clubs face another year without playing at full capacity stadiums

A general view of Goodison Park (Image: Ash Donelon/Getty Images)

Fans at Goodison Park, along with all other Premier League stadia, may not be allowed back in full numbers for another year.

That is the warning from one top expert who claims the coronavirus pandemic will make it “very difficult” to have stadiums full to capacity until a vaccine is in full use.

James Calder, chairman of the British government committee on the return of elite sports, says football will have to be very cautious despite the Premier League and EFL announcing they will both start next season on September 12.

The Mirror quote him as saying:

“Whilst we’ve got a virus around without a vaccine, I think it’s going be very, very difficult to do. I really can’t see that happening in the next year.

“If there’s a vaccine that comes out, that’s been proven to be effective or if the virus mutates and that isn’t as dangerous, then it may open (stadiums fully) but I can’t see it happening really until next year at the earliest.

“We’re probably looking at a maximum 25% full capacity, perhaps in some stadiums, it may be down to 17% and there’s a financial viability there as to whether it’s viable to open up the stadium.”

Seth Grace

About the author: Seth Grace

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.
View all posts by Seth Grace »

Related Posts

Blue Jays to play home games in Buffalo | Baseball

Blue Jays to enjoy residence video games in Buffalo | Baseball

July 24, 2020
Wolves rival Celtic for exciting transfer as Liverpool star drops exit hint

Wolves rival Celtic for exciting transfer as Liverpool star drops exit hint

July 24, 2020
MLB expands playoffs to 16-team format for shortened 2020 season, per reports

MLB expands playoffs to 16-team format for shortened 2020 season, per reports

July 24, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *