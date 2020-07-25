Everton news and transfers – Tyrone Mings’ £30m price tag, Arturo Vidal and Ivan Perisic linked

Premier League clubs face another year without playing at full capacity stadiums

(Image: Ash Donelon/Getty Images)

Fans at Goodison Park, along with all other Premier League stadia, may not be allowed back in full numbers for another year.

That is the warning from one top expert who claims the coronavirus pandemic will make it “very difficult” to have stadiums full to capacity until a vaccine is in full use.

James Calder, chairman of the British government committee on the return of elite sports, says football will have to be very cautious despite the Premier League and EFL announcing they will both start next season on September 12.

The Mirror quote him as saying: