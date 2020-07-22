New PS5 State of Play function rumoured for August 6

Seth Grace by July 22, 2020 Technology
New PS5 State of Play event rumoured for August 6

A different PS5 showcase could be taking spot in two weeks’ time, according to a new piece of web gossip circulating social media. 

The rumour arrives from market insider Robert Serrano, who has sort for correctly leaking PlayStation information ahead of time, acquiring pre-emptively revealed the day for very last month’s PS5 Long term of Gaming showcase in June. 

Seth Grace

About the author: Seth Grace

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.
View all posts by Seth Grace »

Related Posts

Google Messages continues to get better and better...

Google Messages continues to get improved and superior…

July 24, 2020
Dragon Quest XI S on PS4 Is a Switch Port, No Upgrade for Existing Dragon Quest XI Players

Dragon Quest XI S on PS4 Is a Swap Port, No Up grade for Existing Dragon Quest XI Players

July 24, 2020
Galaxy Note 20 specs leak for the smaller, flat model

Galaxy Note 20 specs leak for the smaller, flat model

July 23, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *