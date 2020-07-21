Will not listen to arguments for re-assessment: SC following reserving get on window for AGR dues



A bench of Justices Arun Mishra, S Abdul Nazeer and M R Shah reserved its verdict on the problem of timeline for staggered payment of AGR-related dues by telecom corporations.

The Supreme Court on Monday reserved its verdict on the plea to make it possible for telecom providers (telcos) a 20-year window for shelling out modified gross revenue (AGR) dues totalling an approximate Rs 1.5 lakh crore, and designed it very clear that it was not likely to reopen the challenge of calculation of the dues.

“Everybody is disputing the dues. Explain to us only the instalment part and the time (for spending the dues) … What is occurring in this state! We will not permit this to occur … We have determined the definition of AGR and primarily based on that, calls for have been raised by the DoT (Division of Telecommunications) and we are not going to reopen this”, Justice Arun Mishra, heading a three-choose Bench, remarked, as a counsel for one of the telcos sought to dispute the figures.

The Bench, also comprising Justices S Abdul Nazeer and M R Shah, did not mince words and phrases and said, “We will not listen to arguments for re-evaluation (of AGR linked dues) even for a second”.

The Bench also did not look to be in favour of making it possible for these types of an prolonged time time period for spending the dues as it observed that the 20-12 months time period — as suggested by the governing administration — or 15 several years – as proposed by Vodafone Strategy Monday — for the payment is not sensible and asked the organizations to appear up with an appropriate timeline.

