T20 Globe Cup 2020 postponed: ICC postpones T20 Entire world Cup because of to COVID-19 pandemic | Cricket Information

MUMBAI: Nearly 50 days following the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) board of directors first met to take a phone on this year’s T20 Entire world Cup, an official selection has ultimately been built. The game’s governing body despatched out a statement on Monday that browse: “The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia 2020 has been postponed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.”
In performing so, the ICC also declared the pursuing: A) Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 will be held Oct-November, with the last on November 14 B) Men’s T20 Earth Cup 2022 will be held Oct-November with the last on November 13 C) Men’s (50-above) World Cup will be held in India in October-November 2023 with the ultimate on November 26.
The ICC states it has rescheduled the 2023 50-over Planet Cup in India by six months “to make it possible for a more time qualification period”.
The 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup will be held in India as scheduled and Australia will host the tournament in 2022, resources reported. TOI experienced first documented that the T20 Globe Cup is most likely to be postponed on May 22, subsequent which the ICC held a sequence of meetings, together with a single on Might 29 to talk about a letter from Cricket Australia (CA) saying they would not be in a place to hold the match.
The ICC assertion also claimed that the IBC Board (ICC’s commercial arm) will keep on to appraise the scenario in relation to becoming capable to phase the ICC Women’s World Cup 2021 in New Zealand in February future yr and arranging for the function will continue on.
“The final decision to postpone the T20 Globe Cup was taken following thorough thought of all of the solutions offered to us and offers us the greatest possible chance of providing two safe and effective T20 Globe Cups,” ICC CEO Manu Sawhney said.
In Online video:T20 Earth Cup: ICC postpones match because of to COVID-19 pandemic
