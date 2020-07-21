Journalist Vikram Joshi Shot At In Entrance Of Daughters Near Delhi, Assault On CCTV

Ghaziabad: The journalist was shot at all-around 10:30 pm on Monday.

Ghaziabad:

A journalist was shot at in Ghaziabad close to Delhi last evening, with components of the attack becoming captured on chilling CCTV footage. Journalist Vikram Joshi was travelling on a bike with his two daughters when a group of males assaulted him and opened hearth at him. The journalist obtained bullet harm on his head and is in critical ailment at a non-public healthcare facility in the town.

Five individuals, including the principal accused who the police say opened hearth, have been arrested. All of them were acknowledged to Mr Joshi’s family members, the law enforcement reported.

A CCTV footage of a highway in Vijay Nagar place of Ghaziabad, where by the attack took area, exhibits Mr Joshi using a bike with his two daughters.

The bicycle can be observed swerving all of a sudden and in no time, a team of gentlemen encompass the bicycle and start out pulling and hitting the rider. The two kids can be noticed running away the second the bike falls.

While the capturing of the journalist is unclear in the movie, the attackers can be found dragging him towards a vehicle and hitting him before working away from the place.

As Mr Joshi lies on the street, the older daughter can be noticed rushing towards him and crying, screaming for enable. The terrified girl sits on the road next to her father, making an attempt to end cars or men and women passing by. A couple of people today can then be noticed rushing to the injured male.

The assault took spot at all around 10:30 in the evening.

“5 accused have been arrested in relationship with the circumstance in which a journalist was shot at by unfamiliar folks in Vijay Nagar. Joshi’s brother informed us that he was attacked although returning from his sister’s area yesterday,” senior law enforcement officer Kalanidhi Naithani claimed.

The police suspect that the assault on Vikram Joshi could have taken put soon after he a short while ago complained to the police about his niece being harassed by a group of guys.