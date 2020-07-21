Hong Kong Puzzled by New Coronavirus Wave

Hong Kong the moment appeared like a design for how to regulate the coronavirus. Faculties had been open up. Eating places and malls buzzed with crowds. Buses and trains operated as normal, with citizens dutifully putting on experience masks on board.

But a new wave of infections in recent days has put the town on edge. Hospitals are now looking at more circumstances a day than they ever have throughout the pandemic. Far more critical, health and fitness officers are not able to establish the origin of numerous of these instances, in spite of acquiring a sturdy get hold of tracing system in spot.

The government reported 73 instances on Monday, a person of the highest totals for a single working day considering the fact that the coronavirus emerged nearly 7 months back in mainland China. In brief purchase, the virus has distribute throughout the metropolis, infecting clerical staff members at a federal government-run eye clinic, inhabitants at a senior centre and cleaning staff at the airport.

“The problem is quite severe, and there is no indication of it coming beneath command,” Carrie Lam, the chief govt of Hong Kong, said on Sunday as she declared new restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the virus.