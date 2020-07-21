Hong Kong Puzzled by New Coronavirus Wave

Hong Kong the moment appeared like a design for how to regulate the coronavirus. Faculties had been open up. Eating places and malls buzzed with crowds. Buses and trains operated as normal, with citizens dutifully putting on experience masks on board.
But a new wave of infections in recent days has put the town on edge. Hospitals are now looking at more circumstances a day than they ever have throughout the pandemic. Far more critical, health and fitness officers are not able to establish the origin of numerous of these instances, in spite of acquiring a sturdy get hold of tracing system in spot.
The government reported 73 instances on Monday, a person of the highest totals for a single working day considering the fact that the coronavirus emerged nearly 7 months back in mainland China. In brief purchase, the virus has distribute throughout the metropolis, infecting clerical staff members at a federal government-run eye clinic, inhabitants at a senior centre and cleaning staff at the airport.
“The problem is quite severe, and there is no indication of it coming beneath command,” Carrie Lam, the chief govt of Hong Kong, said on Sunday as she declared new restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the virus.
As governments all over the environment glimpse to loosen up policies place in position to beat the virus, Hong Kong’s working experience provides a cautionary tale.
Lifting social-distancing limitations far too swiftly, gurus say, can open up the doorway to fresh outbreaks. And with a vaccine still several months absent, they say, even the most vigilant international locations are inclined to unexpected surges in scenarios. China, Japan, South Korea and Australia are all grappling with outbreaks of the virus.
“It’s definitely, seriously alarming,” David Hui, the director of the Stanley Ho Center for Emerging Infectious Conditions at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, mentioned of the new outbreak. “Once you loosen the limitations way too substantially, you face a rebound.”
The town experienced been greatly praised by international gurus for its response to the pandemic. It moved speedily to tighten its borders and impose quarantine policies, containing outbreaks traced to start with to tourists from mainland China and then to Hong Kong residents returning from Europe and the United States.
But the most recent outbreak has puzzled top health experts.
Officers have so considerably been not able to trace how a major amount of individuals caught the virus, a worrisome signal, epidemiologists say, that can make it more tough to break the chain of transmission. Most people who tested optimistic for the virus have not traveled and have not been linked to recognised clusters.
Dr. Hui mentioned that preceding outbreaks in Hong Kong had been effectively contained just before they could distribute in the local community unchecked. “You could just isolate shut contacts, quarantine them and cease the outbreak,” he mentioned. This time, he explained, “it’s pretty complicated for the reason that we had a good deal of silent transmission that has entered Hong Kong previously.”
Many citizens have attributed the outbreak to people today who have entered Hong Kong recently without undergoing the typical 14-working day quarantine. They have urged the authorities to stop granting exemptions to some business enterprise vacationers and plane pilots, but the government, which is struggling with a economic downturn, has defended the exemptions as required.
Right after easing limitations on every day lifetime in the latest months, Hong Kong officers are after again imposing hard actions aimed at slowing the spread of the virus. Masks are needed indoors in community areas, and eating at dining places immediately after 6 p.m. is banned. The govt has requested fitness centers, motion picture theaters and swimming pools to close the moment again. About 40 per cent of authorities personnel have been asked to continue to be dwelling.
Chuang Shuk-kwan, a top rated overall health formal, did not rule out the chance of imposing a curfew or a lockdown if the range of situations grew exponentially. “Of system, we hope the scenario wouldn’t arrive at that phase,” Dr. Chuang said at a news conference on Monday.
The governing administration is expanding its tests of inhabitants, specially of individuals deemed to be at a large hazard of contracting the virus, together with older older people, taxi motorists and restaurant workers. Officers say they are processing about 10,000 tests a day, and wellbeing personnel have distributed tests kits in household compounds the place clusters have emerged.
Medical workers say they get worried that an influx of coronavirus patients could overwhelm the city’s crowded hospitals. Wellness officials claimed on Monday that 71 % of the 1,700 beds in isolation wards in the city’s hospitals ended up presently in use. Most coronavirus sufferers, even so, are in steady situation, with only 36 considered to be severely or critically sick. A dozen folks have died from the virus during the pandemic.
Incorporating to the pressure, numerous isolation wards in Hong Kong are crowded with young individuals who demonstrate no symptoms of the virus but are essential to remain until eventually they check negative. Medical professionals fear this could direct to a deficiency of area for more mature sufferers or individuals with a lot more extreme signs or symptoms who have to have urgent health care interest.
Mrs. Lam, Hong Kong’s chief, explained Sunday that the authorities have been arranging to use some 300 beds at a vacation resort to isolate individuals with moderate signs or symptoms. The governing administration has reported it would make a significant quarantine center by the conclusion of the yr to accommodate 2,000 men and women, which could help relieve overcrowding if circumstances increase once more later in the calendar year when the temperature drops.
As hospitals shift swiftly to convert amenities to take care of only persons with the coronavirus, a even more surge in this kind of circumstances could go away clients with other ailments suffering, gurus explained.
Arisina Ma, the president of the Hong Kong General public Medical professionals Association, said some people with other problems have waited months for techniques and may not be capable to search for treatment method if coronavirus conditions proceed to increase.
“We have quarantine amenities, but the worry on our hospital expert services is even now tremendous,” she explained. “It seems our health and fitness care method has been paralyzed by Covid.”