Hellish Quart may well be the upcoming Bushido Blade successor

July 21, 2020
For the first time in several years, old-college Bushido Blade fans have a glimmer of hope to latch on to: Hellish Quart. Hellish Quart is a new sword dueling recreation coming to Steam Early Accessibility, and it is very reminiscent of the beloved PlayStation fighting recreation.

On its Steam Early Entry page, developer Kubold describes Hellish Quart as a sword dueling recreation set in the 17th century featuring diverse warriors from the time period.

Significantly like Bushido Blade, Hellish Quart emphasizes 1-shot kills. In the trailer previously mentioned, a single wayward reduce is usually sufficient problems to offer the killing blow. Bushido Blade experienced a identical mechanic back in 1997, where by gamers could get rid of with a one slash of their sword. Players loved Bushido Blade for its special, quirky swordplay, and Hellish Quint’s trailer evokes that very same signature gameplay and design.

According to its Steam webpage, Hellish Quint makes use of “active ragdolls” and applies actual time physics to determine sword injury. Players will use the four distinct facial area buttons on a gamepad to determine their assault angle — with button combos producing particular moves.

The Steam site also talks up Hellish Quint’s historic accuracy, with 3D scanned apparel based on the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth. Players can use a number of various kinds of warriors in struggle, like Polish Hussars, Tatars, Swedish Reiters, and French Musketeers, amid other individuals.

Hellish Quart will arrive to Steam Early Accessibility, but the precise launch day remains unannounced.

