Frisch’s to forever close 7 destinations, restrict services at other folks

Frisch’s Large Boy will forever shut seven of its dining places, together with the new downtown Cincinnati Carew Tower site.

The Cincinnati-dependent cafe chain declared the closures Monday, saying — like a lot of places to eat across the country — it has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Above video: Archival online video of the great Big Boy mascot debacle of 1985

“Thanks to the affect of the pandemic, some of our Frisch’s Huge Boy eating places in Ohio and Kentucky will not reopen and other people will keep on being open as drive-thru and carryout only,” a statement from the cafe reads in component.

In Ohio, 5 dining places will shut, such as Carew Tower (Cincinnati), Yankee Road (Liberty Township) and the chain’s areas in Urbana, Marysville and Gahanna. In Kentucky, two Louisville destinations — Bardstown Highway and Fern Valley — will not reopen.

“Workforce members at these spots have been invited to join nearby Frisch’s places to eat. We thank our communities for their continued guidance and invite you to make new recollections with your household – and ours – as we move ahead,” a statement from the cafe reads.

In addition, various eating places will transfer to a travel-via and carryout only model. All those dining establishments contain:

Germantown (1800 Germantown Rd, Middletown, OH 45042)

Hamilton Avenue (1255 Main St, Hamilton, OH 45013)

Hamilton Dixie (2949 Dixie Hwy, Hamilton, OH 45015)

Moraine (2861 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45419)

North School Hill (1575 W Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45231)

Price tag Hill (1001 Gest St, Cincinnati, OH 45203)

Spring Grove (4645 Spring Grove Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45232)

All of Frisch’s other restaurants will continue being open for drive-via, carryout and dine-in services. For a entire list of these spots, click right here.