View: THIS video of Salman Khan driving a tractor although seeking his fingers at farming is merely unmissable | Hindi Movie News

Salman Khan has been at his Panvel farmhouse considering the fact that the very first lockdown was introduced in March. At any time considering that then the actor has been making the most of his no cost time at property. He not too long ago started off trying his arms at farming and his latest video driving a tractor will certainly leave you amused.

Check out out the video in this article:



Taking to his social media handles, Salman Khan shared a video clip in which he is found driving a tractor. Dressed in a free pink t-shirt and black shorts, Salman is observed driving his farming auto as he tries to plough his industry.

Earlier, Salman Khan also shared a photograph of him where he is seen sitting down on the discipline immediately after making an attempt his palms at farming in Panvel. Dressed in a blue ganji and blue denim shorts, he was witnessed lined in mud. He captioned the image as, ‘Respect to all the farmers . .’



Check out the picture below:



In the meantime, on the perform front, he will subsequent be found in Prabhudheva’s ‘Radhe: Your Most Wished Bhai’. The motion picture also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and other folks in crucial roles. The motion picture was supposed to hit the theatres on Eid this year. On the other hand, the film bought postponed thanks to coronavirus and lockdown.

He has also announced yet yet another movie titled, ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ where by he will be witnessed starring reverse Pooja Hegde. Nevertheless, no other detail about the film has been unveiled however.

