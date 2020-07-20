Ghost of Tsushima is the second big PlayStation 4 exceptional of the summertime, and just like final month’s counterpart, it has debuted in to start with location in the British isles revenue charts. The most recent open up world encounter from Sucker Punch Productions did not control to come close to the product sales figures of The Final of Us: Aspect II, as observed by GamesIndustry.biz, but it is really even now a incredibly beneficial outcome for what could be a different huge strike for Sony. The web-site notes that bodily product sales of Ghost of Tsushima ended up seven % greater than Days Absent at start.

In other places, F1 2020 slips from to start with location down to third though The Final of Us: Element II finds by itself in fifth. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy has climbed up a further place to ninth, but a person astonishing omission is Connect with of Duty: Present day Warfare. It has not designed it into the top 10 at all this week. Grand Theft Automobile V still can make it in there in seventh place, having said that.

Here’s the most recent best 10 in complete.

United kingdom Product sales Charts: 7 days Ending 18th July 2020