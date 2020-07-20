Turkey’s Erdogan visits Hagia Sophia immediately after reconversion to mosque | News

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan paid a surprise check out to Hagia Sophia just times just before the initially Muslim prayers will be held at the Istanbul landmark since it was reconverted to a mosque very last 7 days.

In a brief stop by billed as an inspection, Erdogan took inventory of the conversion function, the president’s office reported on Sunday, furnishing illustrations or photos displaying scaffolding inside of the creating.

The Diyanet, the country’s religious authority, explained Christian icons would be curtained off and unlit “by ideal indicates in the course of prayer times”.

Authorities claimed past 7 days the mosaics would be hid with either curtains or lasers when the first prayers are held.

In an interview with broadcaster NTV, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin reported on Sunday some mosaics of Mary and Gabriel that are positioned in the way of Qiblah, the place Muslims confront during prayer, would be protected with curtains.





He reported other mosaics of Jesus and other Christian figures did not pose an obstacle for Muslim prayers mainly because they are not found in the direction of Qiblah. But he did not say irrespective of whether they would continue being uncovered at all times.

Outside the house prayers, Hagia Sophia will be open to all guests and tourists and all mosaics will be uncovered, authorities have reported.

It was unclear irrespective of whether Erdogan prepared to be among the some 500 worshippers set to go to Friday prayers.

Turkey’s top rated courtroom paved the way for the conversion in a final decision to revoke the edifice’s museum position conferred almost a century ago.

Erdogan experienced prolonged named for Hagia Sophia to be reconverted into a mosque [Turkish presidency/AFP]

The sixth-century constructing had been open up to all readers, regardless of their faith, because its inauguration as a museum in 1935.

Earlier this 7 days, the Diyanet said the constructing would carry on to be open up to all guests outside the hrs given around to prayer.

The UNESCO Earth Heritage site was crafted as a cathedral through the Byzantine empire but converted into a mosque right after the Ottoman conquest of Constantinople in 1453.

It was specified a museum in a essential reform of the post-Ottoman authorities less than the contemporary republic’s founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

Erdogan stated last 12 months it experienced been a “incredibly massive blunder” to convert the Hagia Sophia into a museum.

The reconversion sparked anger among Christians and tensions in between historic foes and uneasy NATO allies Turkey and Greece.