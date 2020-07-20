Tecno Spark Electrical power 2 to Go on Sale Nowadays in India at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Look at Price & Interesting Offers

Tecno Spark Electric power 2 smartphone is all established to go on sale today in India. The smartphone was launched in the region very last thirty day period. The sale will start at 12 pm IST, by way of Flipkart. The handset will be supplied with Rs 2,000 discounted, 5 percent unrestricted cashback on Flipkart Axis lender credit score cards, 5 percent off with Axis Bank Excitement credit rating playing cards, no-expense EMI, conventional EMI alternatives & significantly much more. Tecno Spark Power 2 With 6,000mAh Battery Released in India at Rs 9,999 Check out Attributes, Variants & Specifications.

The handset characteristics a 7-inch Hd+ waterdrop notch display with a resolution of 1640×720 pixels. For optics, the mobile mobile phone flaunts a quad rear camera module showcasing a 16MP principal camera, a 5MP macro lens, a 2MP depth sensor & an AI lens. At the front, there is a 16MP shooter for clicking selfies & attending video clip calls. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM & 64GB of inside storage expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.

Tecno Spark Energy 2 (Image Credits: IANS)

The handset is fuelled by a enormous 6,000mAh battery with an 18W charger that can add 50 per cent of the cost in just one hour. The cellular cellphone runs on Android 10 dependent HiOS. Also, the unit gets 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5., 802.11ac, a 3.5mm audio jack, a rear fingerprint sensor & GPS help. Techno Spark Ability 2 is priced at Rs 9,999 for 4GB & 64GB configuration.

