RBS tells its workers to have on operating from household until upcoming year | Business

Almost 50,000 Uk-based staff at banking huge RBS Team have been told they will not go back into the place of work until eventually 2021, just times right after Boris Johnson claimed employers should start out encouraging folks back into the office.

The organization, in which the British taxpayer has a 62% stake, explained the “vast majority” of staff who are working from dwelling would continue on to do so until finally future year. It experienced earlier explained they would do so till at least the conclusion of September.





The announcement impacts 49,000 personnel in the Uk, the place on Friday, the prime minister said he was shifting govt steering so that from 1 August companies would be specified discretion to provide folks back into the business office in which it was safe and sound to do so.

“If all people can discuss it in a really serious and grown-up way, if we can be assured that the places of work are covid-safe – which I’m sure we can – then companies, performing with their staff, ought to be encouraging folks to get back again to work where by that is correct for that personnel,” Johnson claimed.

RBS, whose higher avenue brands consist of Royal Lender of Scotland and Natwest, informed its staff that its priority was to search after the basic safety and wellbeing of shoppers and colleagues.

“Like we have accomplished all through the pandemic the determination has been built cautiously, like looking at the most current assistance from the United kingdom federal government on Friday and our possess wellness and security benchmarks and strategies,” it said.

“It’s a cautious technique but we come to feel the proper a single to consider at present.”

The Edinburgh-dependent financial institution explained it experienced kept 95% of its branches open up in the course of lockdown, and about 10,000 of its workers experienced ongoing to do the job in them. A even more 400 men and women whose work could not be finished from property had been questioned to return to places of work and contact centres in June.

It claimed that for those people who experienced returned to its places of work, sizzling desking had been banned, and there were being strict steps in location to guarantee social distancing.

Indication up to the everyday Company Now email or observe Guardian Company on Twitter at @BusinessDesk



A study by the ONS observed that among 8 and 12 July, fifty percent of working grown ups had travelled to work, the highest proportion given that lockdown commenced, but small business leaders have prompt that the new federal government guidance would not direct to an fast modify in tactic by businesses.

The disappearance of office environment employees from town centres has experienced a devastating influence on firms that rely on them for trade. Previously this month sandwich chain Pret a Manger introduced it was closing 30 branches and explained footfall was down by 74% year on yr as a result of the pandemic.